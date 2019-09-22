Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Snags seven passes
Kelce caught seven of eight targets for 89 yards during Sunday's 33-28 win over the Ravens.
Kelce started off hot Sunday, with a pair of 20+-yard receptions in the game's opening minutes. The Chiefs' offense, with injuries to Damien Williams, Tyreek Hill and -- maybe -- Shady McCoy, are a bit dinged-up right now. Kelce continues to provide Patrick Mahomes with a dependable target both underneath and up the seam. He should face a bit of challenge Sunday against a Lions team that has rattled off back-to-back impressive wins.
