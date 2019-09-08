Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Snags three passes in opener

Kelce caught three of eight targets for 88 yards during Sunday's 40-26 win over the Jaguars. Fellow target Tyreek Hill left the game early with a shoulder injury and was rushed to the hospital Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Patrick Mahomes and Kelce are usually able to convert a higher percentage of targets into receptions, but it's hard to argue with the early results as the two connected for completions of 42 and 41 yards during the game's first 19 minutes. The fact that they came against heralded defensive playmakers A.J. Bouye and Myles Jack illustrate how much of a mismatch Kelce is no matter which position or player is covering him. Though fantasy sports certainly take a back seat to what was apparently a significant injury to Tyreek Hill, any absence Hill may have would have obvious implications for Kelce and likely lead to increased targets.