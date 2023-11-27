Kelce finished with six receptions for 91 yards in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Raiders.

Kelce caught all but one of his targets and finished with his most receiving yards since his monster Week 7 performance against the Chargers. Perhaps the superstar had extra motivation Sunday after a late fumble in last week's loss to Philadelphia cost his team an opportunity to make a comeback attempt against a fellow contender. Whatever the case, the end result was another solid day of production for fantasy managers, who have received 70 receptions, 732 yards and five touchdowns from the fantasy stud through 10 games. A road matchup against the Packers is on tap for Kelce and the Chiefs next Sunday.