Kelce secured 10 of 12 targets for 159 yards in the Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Kelce paced the team in receptions and receiving yards in a performance highlighted by a 44-yard grab, his second-longest catch of the campaign. The Panthers came into the contest with solid numbers against tight ends, but Kelce's elite athleticism, which has now helped him to three 100-yard efforts in the last five games, clearly overcame any statistical disadvantage. Now having seen 12 targets in back-to-back contests, Kelce will look to improve on Sunday's season-best effort against the vulnerable Raiders defense in a Week 11 AFC West battle.