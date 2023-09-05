Kelce isn't believed to have suffered a long-term injury after hyperextending his knee in Tuesday's practice, but his status is in doubt for Thursday's season opener versus the Lions, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.

The Chiefs won't know the full extent of Kelce's injury until the swelling in his knee subsides enough for him to receive X-rays and/or undergo an MRI, but the initial belief is that the standout tight end won't face an extended absence. However, with Kelce injuring the knee just two days before the season opener, he may not have sufficient time to heal to the point that he would be able to play. The Chiefs will provide a Week 1 injury designation for Kelce at the conclusion of Wednesday's practice, and if the eight-time Pro Bowler ends up being held out Thursday, Noah Gray would likely step in as Kansas City's top pass-catching tight end.