Kelce (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Kelce has operated with a cap on his reps for the Chiefs' first two practices of Week 7, but as long as he's able to maintain limited activity or upgrade to full participation Friday, he should be in good position to play Sunday in Seattle. With top wideout Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) remaining sidelined for Thursday's practice and perhaps trending toward another missed game in Week 7, Kelce could be a candidate to take on more volume than usual in the Kansas City passing attack if he's not too hindered by the ankle issue.