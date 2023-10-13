Kelce (ankle) secured all nine targets for 124 yards in the Chiefs' 19-8 win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

As expected Kelce fought through his gimpy ankle after also having done so in the second half of the Week 5 win over the Vikings on Sunday. The perennial All-Pro looked to be without physical limitations, leading the Chiefs in receptions, receiving yards and targets with game-high figures. Kelce left no doubt about his health early on Kansas City's first possession, recording five-and six-yard gains on Patrick Mahomes' first two pass attempts. Kelce's yardage figure was also a season high, and he'll now have extra time to recover ahead of a Week 7 home divisional clash against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22.