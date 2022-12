Kelce caught four of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals.

It's what passes for a quiet day for the tight end, as Kelce failed to either score a TD or record at least 98 receiving yards for the first time since Week 2. He's now 32 yards short of his seventh straight 1,000-yard campaign, a figure Kelce should reach in Week 14 against the Broncos.