Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Still sitting out Monday

Kelce (knee) was held out of practice Monday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Kelce has been sidelined for Kansas City's last three practices due to swelling in his left knee. The tight end's recent absences aren't considered cause for concern, however, as the Chiefs are just exercising caution with their top target at this early stage of camp. It seems unlikely that Kelce will be made available for Friday's preseason opener, but he'll want to get a game or two in prior to the regular season.