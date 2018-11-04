Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Strikes twice in win
Kelce caught seven of nine targets for 99 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 37-21 win over Cleveland.
The Browns played Kansas City close for much of Sunday, but Kelce helped the Chiefs pull away midway through the third quarter by skying between defenders for a 13-yard score, his second of the game. Kelce is finding a groove with three touchdowns in his last two contests after just three during the season's first seven games. Next Sunday brings an Arizona pass defense ranked in the top 10 in the league surrendering just 225 passing yards per game.
