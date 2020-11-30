Kelce brought in all eight targets for 82 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
The veteran was a distant second to Tyreek Hill in receptions, receiving yards and targets, but his numbers were nevertheless solid from a fantasy perspective. Kelce's yardage tally Sunday left him just short of the 1,000-yard mark for the campaign, a threshold that once eclipsed, will render the 31-year-old the first tight end in NFL history to accomplish the feat in five consecutive seasons. Kelce now has at least eight grabs in four straight games, a streak he'll look to extend at the expense of the Broncos in a Week 13 divisional battle.
