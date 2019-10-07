Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Suffers rare case of drops

Kelce caught four of 10 targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Colts.

Patrick Mahomes and Kelce generally produce strong target conversion rates (72.7 percent prior to Sunday's loss), but the star duo were only able to hook up four times on 10 attempts. Two of those missed targets were the result of uncharacteristic drops from the usually sure-handed tight end. Kelce's 70 receiving yards marks a season low through five games, highlighting his consistently high floor at a shallow fantasy position. The Chiefs' passing attack suffered another injury (Sammy Watkins), so Kelce could be ask to absorb even more targets against the Texans in Week 6.