Kelce (back) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.
Per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the star tight end felt his back lock up on the final play of Friday's practice and as a result Kelce was listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. With his availability versus Cincinnati confirmed, Kelce should remain a key cog in the Chiefs' passing attack provided his back spasms don't flare up again in-game. If he's limited at all or suffers any setbacks, however, added TE snaps would be available for Noah Gray and Jody Fortson.