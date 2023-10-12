Kelce (ankle) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

The Chiefs' star tight end played through a low-ankle sprain this past Sunday against the Vikings en route to recording a 10-67-1 receiving line, and he'll continue to play through the issue versus Denver, with his ankle heavily taped, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. In the absence of any in-game limitations or setbacks, Kelce -- who has caught 27 of his 37 targets for 222 yards and three TDs in four games to date -- should continue to maintain his key role in Kansas City's offense, with Noah Gray and Blake Bell available to handle complementary TE snaps for the team.