Kelce (back) is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, according FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

Per the report, Kelce -- who is officially listed as questionable -- felt his back lock up on the final play of Friday's practice and has been receiving treatment to address the issue since then. ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported that Kelce is expected to play Sunday, but Glazer indicates that the Chiefs want to see how the star tight end is able to run ahead of the team's 6:30 ET kickoff before a final call is made on his availability versus Cincinnati.