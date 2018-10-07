Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Tallies 100 yards

Kelce caught five of eight targets for 100 yards during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jaguars.

Kelce continues to be the most consistently dangerous tight end in the game. Since a Week 1 hiccup, Kelce has caught at least five passes in every game and has either totaled 100 yards or scored in each of those contests. The way this offense is able to move the ball, even when faced with some adversity in the form of a tough Jaguars defense, Kelce should be a start every week, even against a looming and crafty Patriots defense that is sure to mix things up on Sunday.