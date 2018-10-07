Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Tallies 100 yards
Kelce caught five of eight targets for 100 yards during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jaguars.
Kelce continues to be the most consistently dangerous tight end in the game. Since a Week 1 hiccup, Kelce has caught at least five passes in every game and has either totaled 100 yards or scored in each of those contests. The way this offense is able to move the ball, even when faced with some adversity in the form of a tough Jaguars defense, Kelce should be a start every week, even against a looming and crafty Patriots defense that is sure to mix things up on Sunday.
More News
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Scores in Monday's victory•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Crosses century mark again in win•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Strikes twice in win•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet in season debut•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Misses practice for personal reasons•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Likely to sit out preseason finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.