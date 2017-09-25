Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Targeted once in win over Chargers
Kelce gained one yard while reeling in his only target during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Chargers.
A week after torching the Eagles, Kelce was hardly involved as a pass catcher in this one, finishing with one target for the first time in his five-year career. The offense still managed to churn out yardage, however, meaning this dud was merely a consequence of Sunday's game plan. Kelce remains one of the top options in the pecking order for the Kansas City offense and will look to bounce back next week against the Redskins.
