Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Targeting training camp

Kelce (ankle) is on track for training camp, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

A spectator throughout the offseason program, Kelce will be about six months removed from ankle surgery when the Chiefs open training camp in late July. He downplayed the severity of his procedure, referring to it as a "clean-up" during an April interview. The 29-year-old hasn't missed a game for medical reasons since a knee injury wiped out his rookie campaign in 2013.

