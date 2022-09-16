Kelce brought in five of seven targets for 51 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday night.

Kelce had lit up the Chargers for 17 receptions, 295 yards and two touchdowns in two games last season, so expectations were naturally high coming into Thursday night. Kelce paced Kansas City in receptions and receiving yards and shared the team lead in targets on the night, also coming within a couple of yards of the end zone late in the third quarter when Derwin James stopped him in his tracks while impressively lifting him skyward. Nevertheless, the performance was modest by the perennial Pro Bowler's lofty standards. Kelce will look to get back closer to his Week 1 numbers (8-121-1) when the Chiefs face the Colts on the road in Week 3 a week from Sunday.