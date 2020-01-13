Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Three TD catches as KC advances
Kelce hauled in 10 of 12 targets for 134 receiving yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 51-31 AFC divisional round win against the Texans.
Houston seemingly had no answers for the five-time Pro Bowl tight end, as Kelce had seven more receptions than any other Kansas City player Sunday while accounting for nearly 42 percent of his team's receiving yardage. He had a costly third-down drop on the Chiefs' opening drive of the afternoon, but responded by scoring TDs on three consecutive second-quarter drives -- hauling in short-range Patrick Mahomes passes that spanned five, five and six yards as KC accounted for 21 points over the final 8:05 of the first half. Kelce has touchdowns over two of his past three outings, heading into an AFC Championship Game matchup against a Tennessee defense that allowed the second-most tight end TDs in the NFL during the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...