Chiefs' Travis Kelce: To avoid PUP list
Kelce (shoulder) will not be placed on the Chiefs' PUP list to begin training camp, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.
Kelce missed all of OTAs after undergoing surgery on his shoulder this offseason. Although it remains unclear when the Pro Bowler will be able to take the field, the Chiefs have been consistent with their expectation that he'll be ready sometime during training camp, and him avoiding their PUP list solidifies that sentiment. With former top wideout Jeremy Maclin now out of town, Kelce is slated to be Kansas City's undoubted focal point in the passing attack this season.
More News
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Return for camp anticipated•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Expected to be 100 percent for training camp•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Recovering from offseason shoulder surgery•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Bounces back in playoff loss•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet in win at San Diego•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Huge game Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...