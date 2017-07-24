Chiefs' Travis Kelce: To avoid PUP list

Kelce (shoulder) will not be placed on the Chiefs' PUP list to begin training camp, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

Kelce missed all of OTAs after undergoing surgery on his shoulder this offseason. Although it remains unclear when the Pro Bowler will be able to take the field, the Chiefs have been consistent with their expectation that he'll be ready sometime during training camp, and him avoiding their PUP list solidifies that sentiment. With former top wideout Jeremy Maclin now out of town, Kelce is slated to be Kansas City's undoubted focal point in the passing attack this season.