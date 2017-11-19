Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Tops 100 yards in Week 11
Kelce turned a season-high 14 targets into eight catches for 109 yards while throwing an interception on his lone passing attempt in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Giants.
Kelce saw his three-game touchdown streak come to an end against an opponent that had allowed a touchdown to a tight end in every game this season coming in. The star tight end's owners will still be happy with his performance, however, as he consistently got open against New York's slow linebackers and safeties while topping the 100-yard mark for the fourth time this year. On his interception, Kelce took a lateral from quarterback Alex Smith and uncorked a beatiful deep throw that just missed Demarcus Robinson 46 yards downfield.
