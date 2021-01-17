Kelce caught eight of 11 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Browns in the AFC divisional round.

Kelce scored from 20 yards out early in the second quarter as the Chiefs controlled the game early, but the momentum shifted after quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion in the third quarter. The tight end continued to be effective with Chad Henne under center, making catches of five and 24 yards. Even if Mahomes is unable to play against the Bills in next week's AFC Championship Game, Kelce should still thrive against a Buffalo defense that has struggled to defend tight ends all season.