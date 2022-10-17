Kelce caught eight of 10 targets for 108 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bills.

While he wasn't able to follow up last week's record-setting four-TD performance by getting back into the end zone, Kelce still reached triple digits in receiving yards for the second time this season. The Kansas City superstar will look to stay productive in Week 7 against a banged-up 49ers defense that just gave up two TDs to Atlanta tight ends.