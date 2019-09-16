Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Tops century mark in win
Kelce caught seven of nine targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-10 win over the Raiders.
The tight end was on the end of Patrick Mahomes' third TD pass of the second quarter (the QB would add one more before the half was done), hauling in a 27-yard strike. Kelce now has 195 yards through the first two games of the year, and with Tyreek Hill (collarbone) out of action, he's an even more crucial weapon in the Chiefs' arsenal.
