Kelce caught eight of nine targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals.

With Tyreek Hill now in Miami, Kelce is the clear top target for Patrick Mahomes, and he proved it in Week 1 by leading Kansas City in receptions, targets and receiving yards while hauling in Mahomes' first of five TD passes on the day. The tight end recorded his 30th career game with 100-plus yards, leaving Kelce just two games short of Rob Gronkowski's NFL record of 32, with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (31) the only other TE in league history with 30 or more.