Kelce caught three of six targets for 70 yards in Monday night's 26-10 win over the Patriots.
Kelce again led Kansas City in receiving yards, with the bulk of his total coming on a 45-yard grab during the second half. That play was the Chiefs' longest of the game and helped compensate for Kelce posting a season low in catches. Nonetheless, with at least 70 yards and/or a touchdown in all four outings this season, Kelce is in fine form ahead of Week 5's game against the Raiders.
