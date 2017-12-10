Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Totals 74 yards on 13 targets

Kelce caught seven of 13 targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 26-15 win over the Raiders.

Kelce appeared to have a 17-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the final play of the first quarter, but he was ruled down inside the one-yard line upon further review. The impactful tight end's 13 targets were six more than any of his teammates saw in this one, so Kelce continues to serve as quarterback Alex Smith's go-to guy in most situations. He's rewarded that trust with over 70 yards in five of the past six games.