Kelce (ankle) is trending upward and the tight end should be able to play Thursday night against the Broncos, barring a pre-game setback, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Kelce was deemed questionable for the contest after being listed as limited on Tuesday and Wednesday's practice/injury reports. Kansas City's top pass catcher worked through a low-ankle sprain this past Sunday against Minnesota and it appears as though he'll continue to do so versus Denver. Official confirmation of his Week 6 status, either way, will arrive once the Chiefs' inactives are posted ahead of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. kickoff.