Kelce was held to one catch on five targets for eight yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Texans.

Kelce was completely eliminated from Sunday's game plan, as he was held by Houston's dominant secondary to a season-low one reception. The Chiefs committed six drops altogether on Sunday Night Football, but none stood out more than the star tight end's late bobble that landed safely in the hands of the defense on his team's second-to-last possession. Kelce has provided fantasy managers with consistent weekly production outside of Sunday's dud, so a bounce-back outing could be in order against the Chargers next Sunday.