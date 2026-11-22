Kelce brought in six of seven targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 34-7 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Kelce tied for the team lead in receptions with Rashee Rice while setting the pace in both receiving yards and targets, and he recorded his first multi-touchdown effort of the season in the process. The legendary tight end recorded his scoring grabs from eight and 22 yards out, and both his reception and yardage totals were his highest since Week 2. Kelce will take a 41-586-4 line into Thursday's Thanksgiving Day road showdown against the Bills.