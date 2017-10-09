Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Under evaluation for concussion

Kelce exited Sunday's game to be evaluated for a concussion, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.

Kelce briefly exited the game in the first half and returned shortly thereafter, but hasn't been seen for the entirety of the second half. It's a disappointing situation for the tight end, as he logged 98 receiving yards on eight receptions prior to exiting and seemed to be well on his way towards his third 100-yard outing of the season. While we likely won't be seeing any more of him for the remainder of Sunday's game, it's no sure thing he'll be able to play in Week 6 either, since Kelce may need to clear concussion protocol in order to take the field.