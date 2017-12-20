Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Under the weather
Kelce (illness) won't practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
More on Kelce's status as the week rolls along, but at this stage we'd expect the tight end to recover from his illness in time to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins.
