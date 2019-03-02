Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Undergoes ankle surgery
Kelce recently underwent ankle surgery and is expected to miss the majority of the team's spring workouts, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
It's worth noting that Kelce is expected to be back in time for training camp after undergoing surgery to "cleanup" a preexisting injury. While the procedure doesn't sound serious, it's something worth monitoring throughout the course of the offseason given Kelce's sheer dominance the past three seasons, recording 3,499 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns over that stretch.
