Kelce (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
After being listed as a limited participant Monday on the Chiefs' first official practice report of the 2020 season, Kelce's ability to take every rep in Tuesday's session erases any concern about his availability for Thursday's game against the Texans. Coming off four straight seasons of at least 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards, Kelce profiles as an easy top-two fantasy tight end this season, and his stronger track record on the health front probably makes him a safer choice than 49ers standout George Kittle.
More News
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Practice reps limited Monday•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Lands four-year extension•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Drawing close to extension•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Finds end zone in SB LIV win•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: No listing on Friday's report•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Back at practice Friday•