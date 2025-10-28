Kelce finished with six receptions (on eight targets) for 99 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 28-7 win over the Commanders.

Kelce turned back the clock with a vintage stat line while leading his club in receiving in a one-sided victory. It also was the most yards the star tight end has recorded in a game through eight starts in 2025. The return of top wideout Rashee Rice in Week 7 has not cut into Kelce's production, with the latter averaging 4.5 receptions and 76.5 yards in the two games QB Patrick Mahomes' top targets have been active together this year. Look for Kelce to remain involved against the Bills in a matchup between AFC contenders Sunday.