Kelce, who hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice, is thought to be dealing with a bone bruise ahead of Thursday night's season opener against the Lions, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

While Kelce is believed to have avoided a long-term knee injury, the timing of his issue clouds his Week 1 status. Per the report, once the swelling in the tight end's knee decreases, more should be known about his chances of facing the Lions. Added context on that front will arrive no later than Wednesday afternoon once the Chiefs' official injury report is posted.