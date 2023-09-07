Kelce (knee) is not slated to play Thursday night against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Official confirmation of Kelce's status will arrive once the Chiefs' Week 1 inactives are posted, but in his looming absence, Noah Gray, Blake Bell and Matt Bushman are in line to handle the team's TE duties. Per James Palmer of NFL Network, Kelce pushed to play Thursday, a context that bodes well for his Week 2 status.