Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Won't return Saturday

Kelce (concussion) was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's wild-card game against the Titans, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Kelce was taken straight to the locker room following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Titans safety Jonathan Cyprien at the end of the first half and has now entered the concussion protocol. The star tight end didn't seem likely to return after being clearly wobbly on the field, and his status for next weekend's potential divisional-round matchup is now in question.