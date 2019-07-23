Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Won't start camp on PUP list
Kelce (ankle) will not start training camp on the Chiefs' PUP list, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Kelce, who underwent offseason ankle surgery, is thus good to go for the start of camp. With Rob Gronkowski having retired, the 29-year-old -- who hauled in a career-high 103 catches last season -- sits firmly atop our 2019 fantasy tight end rankings.
