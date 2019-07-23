Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Won't start camp on PUP list

Kelce (ankle) will not start training camp on the Chiefs' PUP list, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Kelce, who underwent offseason ankle surgery, is thus good to go for the start of camp. With Rob Gronkowski having retired, the 29-year-old -- who hauled in a career-high 103 catches last season -- sits firmly atop our 2019 fantasy tight end rankings.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 2.0

    Should you chase Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous 2018? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 2.0

    It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 2.0

    You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....