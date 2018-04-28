Chiefs' Tremon Smith: Headed to Kansas City

The Chiefs selected Smith in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 196th overall.

Smith adds speed on the outside in the Kansas City secondary after running a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day. He also racked up 15 interceptions during his collegiate career and is an impressive enough overall athlete to warrant a draft spot despite coming out of Central Arkansas. Smith will be a depth option at corner to start his career despite the Chiefs' lack of top-end options there aside from Kendall Fuller.

