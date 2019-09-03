Smith is listed as a cornerback on the Chiefs' Week 1 depth chart, Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 Kansas City reports.

The Chiefs' coaching staff experimented with Smith at the running back position during training camp and the preseason, but it appears they ultimately felt he fits in best as a backup on the defensive side of the ball. He's also expected to handle kick return duties while De'Anthony Thomas (suspension) is unavailable.

