Smith practiced with the wide receivers Wednesday with Tyreek Hill (collarbone) out, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Smith is still listed as a defensive back on the team's depth chart, but the Chiefs only have four healthy wideouts. The 2018 sixth-round pick spent some time as a running back during the offseason program, and he has impressive speed (4.32 40-yard dash). That's clearly versatility that Coach Andy Reid can utilize at receiver if necessary.