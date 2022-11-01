Kansas City activated McDuffie from injured reserve Tuesday.
McDuffie suffered a hamstring injury during the season opener and was placed on IR. He was designated to return Oct. 12 but remained off the active roster while continuing his rehab. It's unclear if he'll suit up for Week 9, but when available, the rookie first-round pick is expected to play a sizable role in Kansas City's secondary.
