McDuffie is active and participating in Chiefs' training camp, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
McDuffie was held out of OTAs while dealing with a stress on his fibula. He played in 11 games last season for the Chiefs and recorded 44 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. He figures to start at corner opposite L'Jarius Sneed.
