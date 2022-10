McDuffie (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR and will practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

McDuffie landed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury during the season opener and was sidelined for the minimum four games. His return to practice will start a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster, but if he isn't, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.