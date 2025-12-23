default-cbs-image
McDuffie (knee) was listed as a DNP on Monday's estimated practice report.

A knee injury has prevented McDuffie from playing in the Chiefs' last two games. He would likely need to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days to have a realistic chance of playing Christmas Day against the Broncos. Nohl Williams would continue to start at outside cornerback if McDuffie is not cleared to return Thursday.

