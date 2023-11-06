McDuffie recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 21-14 win over Miami.

With less than a minute left to play in the first half, McDuffie totally blew up a bubble screen to Tyreek Hill, ripping the ball out of his hands to force a fumble for the fourth time this season. The 10 tackles were a season high. If he can maintain his current level of production, he could soon put himself on the radar as a rare IDP-relevant cornerback.