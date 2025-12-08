Chiefs' Trent McDuffie: Exits Week 14 with knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDuffie is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Houston due to a knee injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
McDuffie was hurt in the first quarter. He spent some time on the sideline riding a stationary bike before being deemed questionable to return. Nohl Williams has taken McDuffie's spot in the secondary.
