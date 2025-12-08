default-cbs-image
McDuffie is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Houston due to a knee injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

McDuffie was hurt in the first quarter. He spent some time on the sideline riding a stationary bike before being deemed questionable to return. Nohl Williams has taken McDuffie's spot in the secondary.

