The Chiefs exercised the fifth-year option for $13.6 million on McDuffie's rookie contract Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

McDuffie will now stick around Kansas City for an additional year in 2026, which comes as no surprise. In his third season with the Chiefs in 2024, the cornerback compiled 59 total tackles (45 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding a career-high 13 passes defensed, two of which were interceptions, and a forced fumble over 16 regular-season contests.